VIZ Media has announced a new development for the company’s flagship imprint, Shonen Jump, and digital manga magazine, Weekly Shonen Jump.

Beginning today, the current Weekly Shonen Jump magazine lineup of 13 series will be available to readers for free.

Weekly Shonen Jump published its final digital magazine issue on December 10th and has launched the Shonen Jump digital vault membership. Details follow.

VIZ MEDIA MAKES TOP SHONEN JUMP MANGA CHAPTERS AVAILABLE FOR FREE AND SIMULTANEOUS WITH JAPANESE DEBUT

New SHONEN JUMP Membership Unlocks Digital Vault Of More Than 10,000 Chapters For $1.99 Per Month

San Francisco, CA, December 17, 2018 – VIZ Media proudly announces a major new development for the company’s flagship imprint, SHONEN JUMP, and the world’s most popular digital manga magazine, WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP.

Beginning today, the current WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP magazine lineup of 13 series will be available to readers for FREE, including BORUTO: NARUTO NEXT GENERATIONS, MY HERO ACADEMIA, ONE PIECE, and more. Additional series join the simultaneous lineup, including JUJUTSU KAISEN, ACT-AGE, HAIKYU!! and DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA. Combined with the current lineup, there will be a total of 25 free series, with all-new chapters published in English simultaneously with Japan. Fans can dive into the three latest chapters for hit series such as DRAGON BALL SUPER, THE PROMISED NEVERLAND, DR. STONE and more, with new series coming soon. For the upcoming simultaneous chapter release schedule, please visit https://viz.com/shonen-jump-chapter-schedule.

As a part of this evolution, WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP published its final digital magazine issue on December 10th and launched the SHONEN JUMP digital vault membership today. This new SHONEN JUMP membership ($1.99 per month) grants readers seamless access to a substantial and continually updated digital vault that currently features more than 10,000 manga chapters from nearly 100 series – almost every ongoing and completed series SHONEN JUMP has published in English.

“We are extremely excited and proud to announce this bold evolution for SHONEN JUMP,” says Hisashi SASAKI, Global Vice President, SHONEN JUMP. “Fans want to catch their favorite stories the same day they debut in Japan for free, and accessing back chapters of popular SHONEN JUMP series has been one of the most requested features from our online readers. Our new model will make SHONEN JUMP the premiere showcase for manga content.”

Current WEEKLY SHONEN JUMP subscribers have been converted to the new membership and can now catch up with the latest series at any point, revisit classic favorites like NARUTO, BLEACH, DEATH NOTE and NISEKOI, as well as explore additional new titles that will be added on a regular basis.

A 7-day FREE trial membership is currently available at viz.com/sj-offer.

Fans can access the free digital chapters and unlock the SHONEN JUMP digital vault at shonenjump.com or with the SHONEN JUMP app for iPhone, iPad and Android-based devices. (Current app users should download the latest version of the SJ app.)

For more information on Shonen Jump, please visit viz.com/company-faq#sj.

