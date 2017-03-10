Pop Still Going Up Schitt’s Creek!

Canadian import Schitt’s Creek – the network’s most watched original series – has been given an order for a fourth season with the third season finale over three weeks away (April 5th).

POP’S MOST WATCHED ORIGINAL SERIES “SCHITT’S CREEK” RENEWED FOR SEASON FOUR

Emmy® Award Winning Talent Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Chris Elliott, Alongside Daniel Levy, Annie Murphy and Emily Hampshire Set to Return in New Season

Season Three Finale Airs Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT

LOS ANGELES – March 10, 2017 – The “Rose” parade of high-brow comedic characters living in a low-brow backwater town will return for a fourth season, as Pop announces its renewal of the critically acclaimed scripted television series SCHITT’S CREEK. Series co-creators and father-son team Eugene and Daniel Levy continue as executive producers and writers.

Now in its third season on Pop, which will air the finale on Wednesday, April 5 at 8:00 PM, ET/PT , SCHITT’S CREEK is the Network’s most-watched original series (Nielsen L+7, P2+) with more than a half million nightly viewers. Season three is up double-digits from season two (+20%) and season one (+39%), with all key demos delivering significant increases.

Recently hailed by Vanity Fair for their “fearless, nuanced, out-there comic brilliance,” screen legends Eugene Levy and Catherine O’Hara return as Johnny and Moira Rose in SCHITT’S CREEK season four alongside Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy, who star as their adult children David and Alexis. Chris Elliott, who stars as the town mayor Roland, also returns in season four, as well as series regulars Emily Hampshire, Sarah Levy and Jennifer Robertson.

“SCHITT’S CREEK has become a brand-defining television series for Pop—a culturally relevant, clever, full of heart comedy that is perfect for these crazy times,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Pop. “Season after season, we are seeing significant audience growth, heightened buzz, critical acclaim and award-season chatter. We expect even more in season four.”

Commissioned by CBC, SCHITT’S CREEK is produced by Not A Real Company Productions Inc. and created by Eugene Levy and Daniel Levy. The executive producers are Eugene Levy, Daniel Levy, Andrew Barnsley, Fred Levy, and Ben Feigin. SCHITT’S CREEK is distributed internationally by ITV Studios Global Entertainment.

