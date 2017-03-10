Pre-SXSW First Look: Preacher Season Two!

AMC’s Preacher is based on the Garth Ennis/Steve Dillon comic about a burned out preacher who is given a supernatural gift that seems to cause nothing but, so he sets out find God (wherever He may be) and have a word with him about it.

The first season served as a prequel to the tale the comics tell and season two will find Jesse Custer, his ex-girlfriend Tulip O’Hare and Irish vampire Cassidy on the road to literally find God. Chaos ensures.

Ahead of the show’s SXSW panel, AMC has released a gallery of first look photos – which follows. As always, double click to embiggen.

Preacher returns on Monday, June 19th (9/8C).

SEASON TWO OF AMC’S CRITICALLY-ACCLAIMED, SUPERNATURAL DRAMA, “PREACHER,” WILL DEBUT ON MONDAY, JUNE 19th AT 9:00 P.M. ET/PT

Network Releases First-Look Photos from Second Season Ahead of Show’s Presence at SXSW

Series Executive Producers Sam Catlin and Seth Rogen and Graphic Novelist and Co-Executive Producer Garth Ennis to Participate in SXSW “Preacher” Panel Discussion on Saturday, March 11th

“Preacher” Season One is Currently On Demand and on AMC.com and Streaming Exclusively on Hulu Beginning April 5th

AUSTIN, TX – March 10, 2017 – AMC announced today from the SXSW Festival that the critically-acclaimed, supernatural series “Preacher” will return for season two on Monday, June 19th at 9:00 P.M. ET/PT. The network also released six first-look photos (download here ) from the new season. The expanded second season, consisting of 13 episodes, is a genre-bending thrill ride that follows West Texas preacher Jesse Custer (Dominic Cooper), his badass ex-girlfriend Tulip (Academy Award® nominee Ruth Negga) and an Irish vampire named Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) as they embark on a road trip to find God and are thrust into a twisted battle spanning Heaven, Hell and everywhere in between.

Series showrunner and executive producer Sam Catlin, executive producer Seth Rogen and graphic novelist and co-executive producer Garth Ennis will participate in a panel discussion at SXSW on Saturday, March 11th at 2:00 P.M. CST in Room 18ABCD of the Austin Convention Center . Moderated by IGN.com’s Terri Schwartz, the panel will explore the making of “Preacher,” adapting the series from the comic book and Rogen’s experience directing the series’ action-packed scenes, among other topics. Attendees will also catch an exclusive first look at season two.

Season one, comprised of 10 episodes, is currently available on Blu-ray™ and DVD as well as On Demand and on AMC.com through Tuesday, April 4th – with the first two episodes of the season available unauthenticated. Season one can also be streamed exclusively on Hulu beginning Wednesday, April 5th.

The Sony Pictures Television and AMC Studios co-production was developed for television by Rogen and Evan Goldberg (“Sausage Party,” “Neighbors 2,” “Superbad”) and showrunner Catlin (“Breaking Bad”). The series is executive produced by Catlin, as well as Rogen, Goldberg and James Weaver for Point Grey Pictures, Neal H. Moritz and Ori Marmur for Original Film and Vivian Cannon, Jason Netter and Ken F. Levin.

“Preacher” season two stars Dominic Cooper, Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun, Ian Coletti, Graham McTavish, and new additions Noah Taylor (“Peaky Blinders,” “Game of Thrones”), Pip Torrens (Star Wars: The Force Awakens, My Week with Marilyn), Julie Ann Emery (“Better Call Saul,” “Fargo”), Malcolm Barrett (Dear White People), Justin Prentice (“13 Reasons Why,” “Awkward”) and Ronald Guttman (“Mozart in the Jungle,” “Mad Men”).

