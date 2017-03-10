Freeform Launches Digital Short-Form Series Dinner With Dad!

What would a weekly dinner with dad be like if your dad was Jason Alexander – hot shot trivia buff and Seinfeld alumnus? That’s the subject of Dinner with Dad – and eight-episode digital short-form series from Freeform.

FREEFORM LAUNCHES THE NEW DIGITAL SHORT-FORM SERIES ‘DINNER WITH DAD,’ STARRING JASON ALEXANDER AND HIS REAL-LIFE SON GABE GREENSPAN

“Dinner with Dad” chronicles a young man’s weekly get-together meal with his father. Only what does that look like if your father happens to be Jason Alexander from “Seinfeld”? Episodes of the short-form digital series will premiere on Freeform.com, the Freeform app and Hulu, starting March 10.

Actor Gabe Greenspan and his real-life father, Jason Alexander, play heightened versions of themselves on Freeform’s new short-form digital series “Dinner with Dad.” The show takes place in a deli, where each week father and son get together to catch up on life. Each episode centers on Alexander’s encouraging but unsolicited advice on his son’s life and show business ambitions. All episodes of the series were written by Alexander and Greenspan. The show is directed by Stoney Sharp who also serves as an executive producer alongside Virginia Melin, both of Colossal Youth.

Here are the descriptions for each episode:

Episode 1 – Late For Dinner

Jason worries that Gabe’s “chronic” lateness will become a blemish on both of their careers and reputations.

Episode 2 – Naked Dinner

Gabe seeks Jason’s advice on whether or not he should accept a stage role that requires full frontal nudity.

Episode 3 –Movie Dinner

Gabe confronts Jason as to why he isn’t being considered for the role of Jason’s son in an upcoming movie.

Episode 4 – Dinner in Vegas

Jason cannot understand why Gabe doesn’t want him to come along on the Las Vegas weekend he is planning with his friends.

Episode 5 – Sandwich for Dinner

Jason tries to make Gabe understand why he is so offended that the deli hasn’t created a celebrity-named sandwich with his name.

Episode 6 – Wigged-Out Dinner

Gabe is shocked and concerned when Jason decides that the solution to his career problems is to start wearing a toupee in public.

Episode 7 – Love Life Dinner

When Gabe is too intimidated to talk to their attractive waitress, Jason decides to “manage” Gabe’s romantic life.

Episode 8 – Dinner – No Actresses Allowed

Jason advises Gabe against having a relationship with actresses – especially the lovely Katie Stevens (Freeform’s upcoming series “The Bold Type”) who seems to know nothing about Jason’s career and success.

Alexander is best known to audiences as George Costanza on the long-running sitcom “Seinfeld.” He has also appeared on Broadway and in numerous television shows and movies. This is not the first time Alexander has played himself. He appeared in five episodes of “Curb Your Enthusiasm” as an alternative version of Jason Alexander.

Greenspan is a Los Angeles-based actor. He writes and performs as one-half of the sketch comedy team The Idiot Chimney (youtube.com/theidiotchimney) and on the independent improv team, Merlin. Greenspan has trained in improv and sketch at UCB, The Groundlings, iO West, The Improv Theater and The Clubhouse, as well as toured with his college musical improv group, Just Add Water. He has also taught circus for the last three years at the French Woods Festival of the Performing Arts.

About Colossal Youth

Colossal Youth is a full-service production company specializing in comedy. Clients include Adult Swim, Subway, Cartoon Network, Cricket Wireless, LG Electronics and Universal Pictures. It was founded by director and producer Stoney Sharp and Virginia Melin. www.thecolossalyouth.com

