Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams Now Streaming On Amazon Prime Video U.S.!

The first season of Amazon Prime Video’s Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is now available for Prime members in the US to stream or download.

The 10-episode series adapts classic Philip K. Dick stories like Impossible Planet, Human Is, Crazy Diamond and Autofac – and features a cast that includes Bryan Cranston, Janelle Monae, Steve Buscemi, Timothy Spall, Annelise Basso and more.

Amazon Prime Original Series, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams, is now available for Prime members in the US to stream or download via the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices and mobile devices or online here. Check out the trailer here for a quick glimpse and episodic art can be downloaded here.

Based on renowned writings from author Philip K. Dick, Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams consists of ten standalone episodes, each set in a different and unique world–some which lay in the far reaches of the universe, and others which are much, much closer to home. While the stories may be worlds apart, central to each is the poignant and warm exploration of the importance and significance of humanity. From five to 5000 years in the future, each compelling tale will both illustrate Philip K. Dick’s prophetic vision and celebrate the enduring appeal of the prized sci-fi novelist’s work.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams features an all-star cast, including Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Bryan Cranston (Breaking Bad), Greg Kinnear (Heaven is For Real), Maura Tierney (The Affair), Janelle Monáe (Moonlight), Mireille Enos (The Catch), Anna Paquin (True Blood), Terrence Howard (Empire), Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner), Liam Cunningham (Game of Thrones), Richard Madden (Game of Thrones), Holliday Grainger (The Finest Hours), Mel Rodriguez (Last Man on Earth), Vera Farmiga (Bates Motel), Jack Reynor (Macbeth), Essie Davis (The Babadook), Benedict Wong (Doctor Strange), Geraldine Chaplin (A Monster Calls), Juno Temple (Vinyl) and David Lyons (Revolution), among many others.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is executive produced by Ronald D. Moore and Maril Davis of Tall Ship Productions (Battlestar Galactica, Outlander) and Michael Dinner of Rooney McP Productions (Justified, Sneaky Pete), alongside Bryan Cranston and James Degus of Moonshot Entertainment (Sneaky Pete), Isa Dick Hackett, Kalen Egan and Christopher Tricarico of Electric Shepherd Productions (The Man in the High Castle), David Kanter and Matt DeRoss of Anonymous Content Entertainment (13 Reasons Why), Lila Rawlings and Marigo Kehoe of Left Bank Pictures (The Crown) and Don Kurt (Justified) and Kate DiMento (Justified), in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams is currently available for US Prime members to stream and enjoy using the Amazon Prime Video app for TVs, connected devices including Amazon Fire TV, and mobile devices, or online with other Amazon Prime Originals online at Amazon.com/originals. For a list of all Amazon Prime Video compatible devices, visit www.amazon.com/howtostream.

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams social handles are as follows:

Facebook: @ PKDAmazon

Twitter: @PKDAmazon

Instagram: @PrimeVideo

Hashtag: #ElectricDreams

Customers who are not already Prime members can sign up for a free 30-day trial at amazon.com/prime.

Like this: Like Loading...