Mazinger Z: Infinity Getting Two-Night Run In America!

Years ago, Koji Kabuto defeated the evil scientist Dr. Hell by piloting the super robot, Mazinger Z. Then he stepped away and became a scientist in his own right.

Now an unexpected encounter deep under Mt. Fuji triggers an even greater threat to mankind than ever before and alters Koji’s destiny forever.

VIZ Media and Toei Animation Inc. announce the acquisition of the rights to Mazinger Z: Infinity – and a partnership with Fathom Events that will bring the film to America for two nights only.

VIZ MEDIA AND TOEI ANIMATION ANNOUNCE NORTH AMERICAN RIGHTS FOR THE MAZINGER Z: INFINITY FEATURE FILM

Based On The Legendary Mazinger Z Sci-Fi Series, Feature Film Will Debut In U.S. Movie Theaters In February 2018

San Francisco, CA, January 12, 2018 – Toei Animation Inc. and VIZ Media, LLC (VIZ Media), a premier company in the fields of publishing, animation distribution, and global entertainment licensing, have jointly announced the acquisition of the MAZINGER Z: INFINITY feature film.

MAZINGER Z is one of Japan’s most revered sci-fi properties. The new film, which was produced by Toei Animation, takes place ten years after the conclusion of the famed Mazinger Z TV series. VIZ Media has secured the theatrical, broadcast, digital streaming, EST, and home video rights for the U.S. and Canada from Toei Animation.

In addition, in partnership with Fathom Events, MAZINGER Z: INFINITY will receive a special two-night-only presentation across the U.S. on Sunday, February 11 and Monday, February 12 (English-subtitled both dates). Attendees will also receive an exclusive MAZINGER Z: INFINITY poster (while supplies last). For a complete listing of participating theaters and to purchase tickets, please visit www.FathomEvents.com/events/mazinger-z-infinity.

The MAZINGER Z: INFINITY movie is based on the classic manga series by the immutable creator, Go Nagai. It follows our hero, Koji Kabuto, in an action-packed adventure where only he can choose his ultimate path! Ten years ago, the villainous scientist Dr. Hell led his wicked followers, known as the Underground Empire, in a struggle to destroy all of humanity. It was against these forces that the young hero Koji Kabuto fought, piloting the legendary super robot “Mazinger Z.” Koji’s victory stopped Dr. Hell’s evil plan and returned peace to the Earth. Now Koji has left the pilot seat behind and become a scientist in his own right, following in his father’s and grandfather’s footsteps. Yet an unexpected encounter deep under Mt. Fuji triggers an even greater threat to mankind than ever before and alters Koji’s destiny forever. With humanity’s fate in their hands, Koji and Mazinger Z face a choice between good…and evil.

“MAZINGER Z is one of Japan’s most celebrated sci-fi properties and is an instantly recognizable icon of the super robot genre,” says Masayuki Endo, Toei Animation Inc.’s President & CEO. “We are very pleased to work so closely with VIZ Media to bring this exciting new anime movie to fans across North America.”

“Fathom is thrilled to partner with VIZ Media to bring this well-loved franchise to cinema audiences across the U.S.” Fathom Events CEO Ray Nutt said. “Our anime events continue to fill auditoriums with excited fans and we know MAZINGER Z: INFINITY will do the same.”

“MAZINGER Z is a groundbreaking property that has helped to define the super robot and mecha genres for over four decades,” says Charlene Ingram, VIZ Media’s Director of Animation Marketing. “The new film is a fitting testament to the enduring popularity of the franchise as well as the iconic works of Go Nagai. We look forward announcing details on the theatrical premiere in the very near future.”

For additional information on MAZINGER Z: INFINITY and other anime distributed by VIZ Media, please visit viz.com.

