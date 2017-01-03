Persistence Trailer: The Founder!

There’s a new trailer for The Founder – the story of Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), the man who made McDonald’s what it is today.

How’d he do it? Persistence!

The Founder opens on January 20th.

THE FOUNDER – In Theaters Everywhere January 20, 2017

—————————-

Starring: Michael Keaton, Nick Offerman, John Carroll Lynch, Linda Cardellini, Patrick Wilson, B.J. Novak and Laura Dern

Directed by: John Lee Hancock

Written by: Robert Siegel

—————————-

Synopsis

Directed by John Lee Hancock (SAVING MR. BANKS), THE FOUNDER features the true story of how Ray Kroc (Michael Keaton), a struggling salesman from Illinois, met Mac and Dick McDonald, who were running a burger operation in 1950s Southern California. Kroc was impressed by the brothers’ speedy system of making the food and saw franchise potential. Writer Robert Siegel (THE WRESTLER) details how Kroc maneuvered himself into a position to be able to pull the company from the brothers and create a billion-dollar empire. The film also stars Laura Dern as Ray Kroc’s first wife Ethel; John Carroll Lynch as Mac McDonald and Nick Offerman as Dick McDonald.

Like this: Like Loading...