Beauty Ain’t Always Pretty! L.A. Hair Enters 5th Season!

We don’t usually cover reality TV, but who can resist a tagline like ‘Beauty ain’t always pretty?’

WEtv’s L.A. Hair premieres its fifth season on Thursday, January 5th. A sneak peek follows the break.

CELEBRITY HAIR MAVEN KIM KIMBLE RETURNS WITH A WHOLE NEW LOOK ON THE SEASON FIVE PREMIERE OF ‘L.A. HAIR,’ AIRING THURSDAY, JANUARY 5 AT 9PM ET/PT

SERIES PREMIERE: Season 5 Episode 1: THE KIMPIRE STRIKES BACK- Airing Thursday, January 5 at 9PM ET/PT

The Hair Majesty Kim Kimble has a new world order! Personally and professionally betrayed by her salon staff, Kim is demanding loyalty as she cuts out the old and weaves in the new! And when an eclectic, new team of stylists sashay through Kim’s salon doors, NO ONE is safe from losing their chair. Joining the Kimpire is: MaCray, a country boy who will be tested at every turn as the novice to a celebrity salon. Tiger, a wiga-licious, Milesian persuasion. Stacey, a celebrity barber with a roster of clients including Eddie Murphy and Anthony Anderson. Giorgio, a boisterous stylist with years of experience but has yet to come to the new year, draped in his unique, vintage style. And Jay, recommended to Kim based on her raw talent, enters the salon with neon pink hair and eyebrows! Naja takes her new dysfunctional family of stylists on a night on the town, and she suspects that Kim has a mystery man! On a mission to get back in Kim’s good graces, Gocha enters dangerous territory when she meets with Leah behind Kim’s back…

This season on L.A. Hair

This season, Kim brings in five new stylists for a coveted spot at her salon, while preparing for a business and product line expansion. She also continues to grow her list of celebrity clientele, with Mya, Anthony Anderson, Chrisette Michelle, LisaRaye, and Toccara among the high-profile clients featured over the course of the season.

