Paramount Pictures Presents Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX Fan Event!

Transformers: The Last Knight is getting the IMAX Fan Event treatment from Paramount Pictures.

Footage from the Michael Bay tentpole will screen – for one night only – on IMAX screens in 28 cities across North America.

Read on for locations and ticket information.

WHAT: TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT IMAX FAN EVENT

In anticipation of the upcoming film “TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT,” directed by Michael Bay, Paramount Pictures and IMAX present a one-night-only fan event featuring an exclusive first look at stunning footage from the film captured with IMAX® cameras and screened exclusively in IMAX® theatres across 28 North American cities.

WHEN: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 7:00PM

WHERE: Los Angeles – AMC Universal CityWalk 19 Atlanta – Regal Atlantic Station

New York – AMC Lincoln Square 13

San Diego – AMC Mission Valley 20

Houston – Regal Houston Marq*e

Seattle – Pacific Science Center

Miami – AMC Aventura 24

Philadelphia – Regal King of Prussia

San Antonio – Santikos Paladium

Boston – AMC Boston Commons 19

Orlando – Regal Waterford Lakes

Denver – AMC Westminster 24

Baltimore – AMC White Marsh 16

Sacramento – Esquire IMAX

Washington DC – AMC Tyson’s Corner 16

Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock

Toronto – Scotiabank Theatre

Toronto Kansas City – AMC Studio 28

San Francisco – AMC Metreon 16

St. Louis – Marcus Ronnies 20

Vancouver – SilverCity Riverport Cinemas

Phoenix – Harkins AZ Mills

Minneapolis – AMC Rosedale Center 14

Detroit – AMC Livonia 20

Dallas – Cinemark Webb Chapel

Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook

Cleveland – Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16

Chicago – Regal City North

TICKETS: http://thelastknightimaxevents.com/

ABOUT “TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT”

The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).

