Paramount Pictures Presents Transformers: The Last Knight IMAX Fan Event!

Transformers: The Last Knight is getting the IMAX Fan Event treatment from Paramount Pictures.
Footage from the Michael Bay tentpole will screen – for one night only – on IMAX screens in 28 cities across North America.
Read on for locations and ticket information.
WHAT: TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT IMAX FAN EVENT
In anticipation of the upcoming film “TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT,” directed by Michael Bay, Paramount Pictures and IMAX present a one-night-only fan event featuring an exclusive first look at stunning footage from the film captured with IMAX® cameras and screened exclusively in IMAX® theatres across 28 North American cities.
WHEN: Tuesday, April 4, 2017 at 7:00PM
WHERE: Los Angeles – AMC Universal CityWalk 19 Atlanta – Regal Atlantic Station
New York – AMC Lincoln Square 13
San Diego – AMC Mission Valley 20
Houston – Regal Houston Marq*e
Seattle – Pacific Science Center
Miami – AMC Aventura 24
Philadelphia – Regal King of Prussia
San Antonio – Santikos Paladium
Boston – AMC Boston Commons 19
Orlando – Regal Waterford Lakes
Denver – AMC Westminster 24
Baltimore – AMC White Marsh 16
Sacramento – Esquire IMAX
Washington DC – AMC Tyson’s Corner 16
Las Vegas – Regal Red Rock
Toronto – Scotiabank Theatre
Toronto Kansas City – AMC Studio 28
San Francisco – AMC Metreon 16
St. Louis – Marcus Ronnies 20
Vancouver – SilverCity Riverport Cinemas
Phoenix – Harkins AZ Mills
Minneapolis – AMC Rosedale Center 14
Detroit – AMC Livonia 20
Dallas – Cinemark Webb Chapel
Calgary – Scotiabank Theatre Chinook
Cleveland – Regal Crocker Park Stadium 16
Chicago – Regal City North
TICKETS: http://thelastknightimaxevents.com/
ABOUT “TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT”
The Last Knight shatters the core myths of the Transformers franchise, and redefines what it means to be a hero. Humans and Transformers are at war, Optimus Prime is gone. The key to saving our future lies buried in the secrets of the past, in the hidden history of Transformers on Earth. Saving our world falls upon the shoulders of an unlikely alliance: Cade Yeager (Mark Wahlberg); Bumblebee; an English Lord (Anthony Hopkins); and an Oxford Professor (Laura Haddock).