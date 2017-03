After a horrific accident strikes a space station, an engineering officer must use all available tools—a timer, utility kit, and his wits—to survive an attack from the deadliest creature known to man.

Orc Stain creator James Stokoe pens a thrilling and claustrophobic Aliens story: Dead Orbit!

On sale April 26, 2017 (Alien Day!)

FOC March 27, 2017

