WIRED Café at 2018 Comic-Con

Day 1 at the WIRED Café included the casts of Mr. Mercedes, Star vs. The Forces of Evil, Sacred Lies, and other celebrity guests including John Huertas (This Is Us) and more!

Seen at the WIRED Cafe:

The Mr. Mercedes cast took time to check out the Mr. Mercedes activation as a group.

Breeda Wool proved that she’s the ultimate cool girl by admitting that the airline lost her luggage so she showed up in the same outfit she wore on the plane and still looked incredible.

Jon Huertas caught a late lunch with friends at the WIRED Café.

Adam McArthur, who is trained in martial arts, busted out a back flip during the Star vs. The Forces of Evil cast’s Facebook Live segment.

Day 2 at the WIRED Café included celebrity guests Joe Manganiello who was at WIRED Café as his new clothing line launched, Sam Esmail (director of Homecoming and creator of Mr. Robot), and the casts of Better Call Saul, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and more!

Seen at the WIRED Café:

Joe Manganiello went live on Facebook Live and Twitch at the WIRED Café to launch his new streetwear clothing line Death Saves.

Kat Graham looked stylish as ever in a white ruffled Redemption blouse, Tod’s leather pants, and Altuzarra belt and architectural Minna Parikka pumps.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Erik Bauza fanboyed over Tick creator Ben Edlund as he sketched the Tick on the WIRED Café wall.

The cast of Better Call Saul hung out in the WIRED Café and grabbed a couple of afternoon snacks and laughs.

Day 3 at the WIRED Café included the casts of Riverdale, Cut Throat City and its director RZA, Super Troopers 2, Darkest Minds and more!

Seen at the WIRED Café:

Riverdale’s Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, Casey Cott and Vanessa Morgan seen doing a one-minute group hug and a series of trust falls at the Wired Café.

Riverdale’s favorite dad Skeet Ulrich spotted with his real-life kids and personal fan club twins Naiia and Jakob at the WIRED Café.

Cut Throat City’s director RZA got pumped up for his debut at Hall H by slap boxing with actor Shameik Moore at the WIRED Café.

Super Troopers 2 Steve Lemme showed off his break dancing skills.

Like this: Like Loading...