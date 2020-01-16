Outlive The Ice Trailer: Snowpiercer!

TNT’s adaptation of Bong Joon Ho’s Snowpiercer premieres on May 31st. For a taste, check out the trailer below.

Starring Jennifer Connelly and Daveed Diggs, TNT's new original series Snowpiercer premieres May 31.

About Snowpiercer: Set more than seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland Snowpiercer centers on the remnants of humanity, who inhabit a 1001 car, perpetually-moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival play out in this riveting television adaptation based on the acclaimed movie and graphic novel series of the same name.

