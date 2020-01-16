Not Quite a Quiet Night Out Trailer: The Lovebirds!

All Jibran and Leilani wanted was a quiet night out. What they got was framed for a bizarre crime.

Paramount Pictures’ comedy-thriller The Lovebirds will be in theaters on April 3rd. Its first trailer follows.

THE LOVEBIRDS OPENS IN THEATRES APRIL 3, 2020

SYNOPSIS:

A couple (Issa Rae & Kumail Nanjiani) experiences a defining moment in their relationship when they are unintentionally embroiled in a murder mystery. As their journey to clear their names takes them from one extreme – and hilarious – circumstance to the next, they must figure out how they, and their relationship, can survive the night.

Paramount Pictures and MRC Film Present

A Quinn’s House Production / 3 Arts Entertainment Production

A Film by Michael Showalter

Executive Producers Issa Rae, Kumail Nanjiani,

Aaron Abrams, Brendan Gall, Michael Showalter, Ben Ormand

Produced by Tom Lassally, p.g.a., Oly Obst, Martin Gero,

Todd Schulman, p.g.a., Jordana Mollick, p.g.a.

Story by Aaron Abrams & Brendan Gall & Martin Gero

Screenplay by Aaron Abrams & Brendan Gall

Directed by Michael Showalter

Starring: Kumail Nanjiani, Issa Rae, Paul Sparks, Anna Camp, Kyle Bornheimer

