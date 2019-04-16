“OUTLANDER” SEASON FIVE STARTS PRODUCTION IN SCOTLAND!

Season 5 of Starz’s Outlander, based on Diana Gabaldon’s novel The fiery Cross, has begun production in Scotland.

Santa Monica Calif., April 16, 2019 – The Frasers of the Ridge are here! The fifth season of “Outlander” sees a continuation of the Fraser family’s adventures, as they navigate the trials and tribulations of life in colonial America. Establishing a home in the New World is by no means an easy task – and protecting it proves even more difficult – particularly in the wild backcountry of North Carolina, during a period of dramatic socio-political upheaval. As Claire knows all too well, friends, neighbors and countrymen are unwittingly marching towards Revolution, with members of the elite ruling classes struggling to stifle the alarming undercurrent of unrest triggered by the Regulator Movement. Against this backdrop, which soon heralds the birth of the new American nation, Claire and Jamie are forced to ask themselves just how far they are willing to go to protect their home, and praying there will be no reason to light the “fiery cross,” an ancient Scottish call to arms.

The “Outlander” television series, executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, and Andy Harries, is inspired by Diana Gabaldon’s eight-book Outlander series that has sold an estimated 30 million copies worldwide with all the books having graced the New York Times best-sellers list. The “Outlander” television series has become a worldwide success with audiences, spanning the genres of history, science fiction, romance and adventure in one amazing tale.

“Outlander” is produced by Tall Ship Productions and Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television.

Starz recently renewed “Outlander” for two more seasons, taking the series through its sixth season. Starz retains all domestic multiplatform pay TV rights to the original series.

