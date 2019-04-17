Garth Ennis Releases NSFW Trailer for Amazon’s The Boys!

The first full trailer for Amazon Prime Video’s The Boys – from Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg – was released this morning by the comic’s creator, Garth Ennis.

Set in a world where superheroes aren’t always heroic (more like corrupt), The Boys is an organization that takes action when they overstep their bounds.

The Boys premieres on Amazon Prime Video on July 26th.

Amazon Original The Boys Unleashes New Uncensored Teaser Trailer

The Irreverent New Series Launches Globally July 26 Only on Amazon Prime Video

The uncensored trailer for the anticipated Amazon Original series The Boys was revealed today on Reddit by Garth Ennis, writer and co-creator of the original comic book series. The subversive superhero series will debut July 26 exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories. The Boys will make its world premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival Monday, April 29.

The Boys is a fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes – who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as Gods – abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven, and Vought – the multi-billion dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets. The Boys are Hughie (Jack Quaid, “The Hunger Games”), Billy Butcher (Karl Urban, “Star Trek”), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso, “Detroit”), Frenchie (Tomer Capon, “Hostages”), and The Female (Karen Fukuhara, “Suicide Squad”). Simon Pegg (“Mission: Impossible – Fallout”) guest stars as Hughie’s father.

The Supes of The Seven are led by Homelander (Antony Starr, “Banshee”) who is joined by Starlight (Erin Moriarty, “Captain Fantastic”), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott, “House of Cards”), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher, “Independence Day: Resurgence”), The Deep (Chace Crawford, “Gossip Girl”) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell, “Supernatural”).

Academy Award® nominee Elisabeth Shue (“Leaving Las Vegas”) stars as Madelyn Stillwell, Vought’s Senior VP of Hero Management.

Based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, “The Boys” was developed by showrunner Eric Kripke (“Supernatural”), who also serves as writer, executive producer and directed the season finale. Joining Kripke as executive producers are Point Grey Pictures’ Seth Rogen (“Preacher”), Evan Goldberg (“Preacher”), and James Weaver (“Preacher”), Original Film’s Neal H. Moritz (“Prison Break”), Pavun Shetty (“New Girl”) and Ori Marmur (“Preacher”), as well as Ken Levin and Jason Netter. Ennis and Robertson also co-executive produce. The pilot episode was directed by Dan Trachtenberg (“10 Cloverfield Lane”).

The eight-episode Amazon Prime Video original series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film

