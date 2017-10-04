One City, Two Cops Trailer: CBS All Access’ No Activity!

CBS All Access has announced the premiere date oits first comedy series, No Activity.

Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

No Activity premieres on CBS all Access on November 12th – the same night that Star Trek: Discovery’s first chapter concludes.

NO ACTIVITY Stars Co-Creator Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows

Alongside Guest Stars Bridget Everett, Will Ferrell, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Jesse Plemons, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons and More

Launch of NO ACTIVITY Coincides With STAR TREK: DISCOVERY Chapter One Conclusion;

New Episodes Released Weekly on Sundays Exclusively for CBS All Access Subscribers

Oct. 4, 2017 – CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, today announced its first original comedy series, NO ACTIVITY, will premiere on Sunday, November 12, the same night as the chapter one conclusion of STAR TREK: DISCOVERY. New episodes of NO ACTIVITY will be available weekly on Sundays exclusively for CBS All Access subscribers.

“With NO ACTIVITY as CBS All Access’ first original comedy, we’re delivering our subscribers a new, premium series that continues to push artistic boundaries in interesting ways,” said Marc DeBevoise, President and Chief Operating Officer, CBS Interactive. “This is definitely not your average comedy; in addition to the all-star comedic cast, we have the incomparable creative team of Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die behind the series who are innovators in their field and will undoubtedly keep viewers laughing each week.”

NO ACTIVITY, a comedy series from executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay and Funny Or Die, marks CBS All Access’ first original comedy. In what should be a high stakes sting operation, NO ACTIVITY celebrates the mundane. Set against the world of a major drug cartel bust, the series follows two low-level cops who have spent far too much time in a car together; two criminals who are largely kept in the dark; two dispatch workers who haven’t really clicked; and two Mexican tunnelers who are in way too small a space considering they’ve only just met.

The cast of NO ACTIVITY includes co-creator Patrick Brammall and Tim Meadows along with guest stars Mark Berry, Arturo Castro, Mackenzie Davis, Bridget Everett, Will Ferrell, Darren Gilshenan, Travis Guba, Jake Johnson, Sunita Mani, Jason Mantzoukas, Adrian Martinez, Jesse Plemons, Fred Pohl, Alex Rodriguez, Amy Sedaris, J.K. Simmons, Courtenay Taylor, Michaela Watkins and Daniel Zolghadri.

NO ACTIVITY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Funny Or Die and Gary Sanchez Productions, and is based on the Australian series produced by Jungle and broadcast by Stan. The series is co-created and executive produced by Trent O’Donnell and Patrick Brammall, alongside executive producers Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jason Burrows and Joe Farrell. Trent O’Donnell will direct all episodes.

NO ACTIVITY joins CBS All Access’ growing slate of original series which currently includes THE GOOD FIGHT, returning for a second season in early 2018, and STAR TREK: DISCOVERY, which premiered on Sept. 24 and continues to roll out new episodes weekly on Sundays after 8:30 PM, ET. CBS All Access’ original series library will continue to expand with the additions of the previously announced $1, STRANGE ANGEL and additional programming to be announced.

Like this: Like Loading...