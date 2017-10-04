Crew of Star Trek: Discovery to Appear Together at New York Comic-Con 2017!

The crew of the CBS All Access dram series Star Trek: Discovery – cast and creators – will appear at New York Comic-Con 2017 for a panel to be moderated by Trekker and former astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison.

“STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” HITS WARP SPEED AS SERIES STARS AND CREATORS HEAD TO NEW YORK COMIC-CON

Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Mary Chieffo, Wilson Cruz and Executive Producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman to Appear Together at New York Comic-Con on Saturday, October 7 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden Panel to be Moderated by Dr. Mae Jemison, Former NASA Astronaut LOS ANGELES – October 4, 2017 – CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access invite Star Trek fans from around the world to join the cast and executive producers of “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” at New York Comic-Con Saturday, October 7 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden at 3:45-4:45pm ET. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY PANEL DESCRIPTION, OCTOBER 7, 2017 Over 50 years ago, the world was first introduced to what would quickly become a cultural phenomenon. It was a television series that inspired developments in science and technology, broke social barriers and transported viewers around the globe to new adventures and uncharted frontiers. Now, STAR TREK: DISCOVERY follows in the footsteps of those that came before as it seeks to tackle social issues, inspire the next generation of dreamers and doers and reflect on Roddenberry’s vision of a hope for tomorrow. Join cast members Sonequa Martin-Green, Jason Isaacs, Doug Jones, Shazad Latif, Mary Wiseman, Anthony Rapp, Mary Chieffo, and Wilson Cruz alongside executive producers Alex Kurtzman, Gretchen J. Berg, Aaron Harberts, Heather Kadin and Akiva Goldsman. The panel will be moderated by former NASA Astronaut Dr. Mae Jemison, a major fan of Star Trek, the world’s first woman of color in space and leader of the 100 Year Starship initiative fostering the capabilities for human interstellar travel. Panel info: Saturday, October 7 in The Theater at Madison Square Garden at 3:45-4:45pm ET. ABOUT “STAR TREK: DISCOVERY” STAR TREK: DISCOVERY will follow the voyages of Starfleet on their missions to discover new worlds and new life forms, and one Starfleet officer who must learn that to truly understand all things alien, you must first understand yourself. New episodes are available weekly on CBS All Access, CBS Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service, and is distributed concurrently by CBS Studios International on Netflix in 188 countries and in Canada on Bell Media’s Space channel and OTT service CraveTV. STAR TREK: DISCOVERY is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Alex Kurtzman’s Secret Hideout, Bryan Fuller’s Living Dead Guy Productions and Roddenberry Entertainment. Alex Kurtzman, Bryan Fuller, Heather Kadin, Gretchen J. Berg & Aaron Harberts, Akiva Goldsman, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth serve as executive producers.

