Old, Familiar Faces Teaser: Twin Peaks!

The first original teaser for Showtime’s limited series Twin Peaks gave us glimpses of parts of the town.

Now, reunite with some familiar faces 25 years later including Big Ed Hurley (Everett McGill), Carl Rodd (Harry Dean Stanton), Sarah Palmer (Grace Zabriskie), Deputy Andy Brennan (Harry Goaz), Deputy Tommy “Hawk” Hill (Michael Horse), and FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).

TWIN PEAKS, the 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 (9/8C).



Currently in production, #TwinPeaks is written and produced by series creators and executive producers David Lynch and Mark Frost and is directed entirely by David Lynch. While the full mystery awaits, fans can expect many familiar faces, including Golden Globe® winner and Emmy® Award nominee Kyle MacLachlan, who reprises his role as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper.

Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, Twin Peaks followed the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed. The mystery that ensued set off an eerie chain of events that plunged the inhabitants of Twin Peaks into a darker examination of their very existence. Twenty-five years later, the story continues…

