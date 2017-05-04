Killer Trailer: The Bad Batch!

Director Ana Lily Amirpour (A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night) seems to have made it her mission in life to reassess genre movies. Her first took a fresh look at vampires and her second, The Bad Batch, involves cannibals.

Given the review for A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night, I can’t help but think that The Bad Batch will be a unique experience- and the trailer confirms it.

The Bad Batch will be in theaters on June 23rd.

Opening June 23

Written and Directed by Ana Lily Amirpour

Starring Suki Waterhouse, Jason Momoa, Giovanni Ribisi and Keanu Reeves

“Dazzlingly unique” – SLASHFILM

“Exhilarating” – ROGEREBERT.COM

“Hallucinogenic” – THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER

“A master at visual storytelling” – SCREEN ANARCHY

“Seeps into your soul…a neon-hued fantasia” – CROME YELLOW

“Fuses outrageous genre pastiche with a colorful homegrown universe” – INDIEWIRE

Synopsis:

THE BAD BATCH follows Arlen (Waterhouse) after she’s left in a Texas wasteland fenced off from civilization. While trying to navigate the unforgiving landscape, Arlen is captured by a savage band of cannibals led by the mysterious Miami Man (Momoa). With her life on the line, she makes her way to The Dream (Reeves). As she adjusts to life in ‘the bad batch’ Arlen discovers that being good or bad mostly depends on who’s standing next to you.

Starring Suki Waterhouse (PRIDE AND PREJUDICE AND ZOMBIES), Jason Momoa (JUSTICE LEAGUE, Game of Thrones), Giovani Ribisi (TED, Sneaky Pete), Keanu Reeves (JOHN WICK)

TRT: 115 Minutes

Country: USA

Language: English

