Oily Teaser: Untitled Deadpool Sequel!

Deadpool takes a unique approach to painting in the first teaser for 2th Century Fox’s Untitled Deadpool Sequel – coming to a theater near you on June 1, 2018.

I love the smell of turpentine in the morning.

From blank canvas, to full exposure, Deadpool has just unveiled his new teaser video “Wet on Wet.”

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL SEQUEL hits theaters everywhere on June 1, 2018!

UNTITLED DEADPOOL SEQUEL

Release: June 1, 2018

SYNOPSIS:

After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfill his dream of becoming Mayberry’s hottest bartender while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover.

The UNTITLED DEADPOOL SEQUEL Official Channels

Website: Deadpool.com

Facebook: facebook.com/DeadpoolMovie/

Twitter: twitter.com/DeadpoolMovie/

Instagram: instagram.com/DeadpoolMovie/

#Deadpool

Like this: Like Loading...