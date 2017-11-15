Aerosmith’s Joe Perry Will Headline Monster CES 2018 Concert

Monster said rock guitarist Joe Perry of Aerosmith will headline its annual CES concert in January. This year’s concert and awards program, which honors the company’s top retail partners, will be held at the Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas on Jan. 10. This is not the first time Perry has taken the stage for Monster; he also appeared at the Michael Jackson tribute show at CES 2016. He is a brand ambassador for the audio manufacturer and has been collaborating with Monster for a line of CE devices, slated to debut at CES. The concert, titled “The Sound of Rock,” will also feature special guests, Monster said, who will be “handpicked” by Perry. Names will be revealed closer to the show. Monster has a long history of bringing big-name acts to its invite-only annual CES concerts. Past performers include Ray Charles, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, Rod Stewart, B.B. King, Mary J. Blige, Alicia Keys, Fleetwood Mac, John Legend, Steve Miller, and Crosby, Stills and Nash.

Like this: Like Loading...