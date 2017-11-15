Carrie Underwood and John Legend To Host Grammy’s® Greatest Stories!

Carrie Underwood and John Legend have been named hosts of the two-hour CBS special Grammys® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special.

Grammys® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special will feature rare archival footage, exclusive interviews and special appearances by multi-GRAMMY Award winners and nominees – many of whom will perform.

CBS’ Grammys® Greatest Stories: A 60th Anniversary Special premieres on Friday, November 24th (9/8C).

JOHN LEGEND AND CARRIE UNDERWOOD TO HOST

“GRAMMYS® GREATEST STORIES: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL” FRIDAY, NOV. 24, ON CBS

GRAMMY Superstars Alicia Keys, Ricky Martin, P!nk, Blake Shelton and Justin Timberlake Added to Previously Announced List of Featured Artists, Including Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Paul McCartney, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, U2,

CARRIE UNDERWOOD and Keith Urban

Seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner Carrie Underwood and 10-time GRAMMY Award winner John Legend will host GRAMMYS® GREATEST STORIES: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL to be broadcast Friday, Nov. 24 (9:00-11:00 PM, ET/ PT) on the CBS Television Network.

GRAMMYS GREATEST STORIES: A 60TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL will feature rare archival footage, exclusive interviews and special appearances by multi-GRAMMY Award winners and nominees Christina Aguilera, Mary J. Blige, Celine Dion, Dave Grohl, Elton John, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Chris Martin, Ricky Martin, Paul McCartney, P!nk, Ed Sheeran, Blake Shelton, Bruce Springsteen, Sting, Justin Timberlake, U2, Carrie Underwood and Keith Urban.

The special will also take viewers behind the scenes of “Music’s Biggest Night®” over the last five decades and reveal secrets about the remarkable performances and unique “GRAMMY Moments” only seen on the GRAMMY Awards. Special segments will include reactions from GRAMMY producers and members of the music community following some legendary performances, including Paul McCartney bringing The Beatles’ legendary album Abbey Road to the GRAMMY stage, among others.

Critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning, platinum-selling singer-songwriter John Legend has garnered 10 GRAMMY Awards, an Academy Award, a Golden Globe and a Tony among others. In 2016 Legend released his fifth studio album Darkness And Light to rave reviews and toured to sold-out audiences across the globe. Legend also serves as one of the principles for Get Lifted Film Co., a film and television production company based in Los Angeles. Get Lifted Film Co. serves as executive producers on the HBO documentary “Southern Rites,” the Pop Network docu-series “Sing it On,” WGN America’s series “Underground,” and films such as “Southside With You” and “La La Land.” In 2015 Legend initiated the #FREEAMERICA campaign, a campaign designed to change the national conversation of our country’s misguided policies and to make a change in America’s criminal justice system.

Carrie Underwood emerged from the promise of her 2005 American Idol win to become a true multi-format, multimedia superstar, spanning achievements in music, television and film. A seven-time GRAMMY® Award winner, she has amassed over 100 major honors, sold 64 million records worldwide and recorded 26 No. #1 singles, with a catalog of songs that have been streamed more than 2.6 billion times worldwide. All five studio albums, Some Hearts, Carnival Ride, Play On, Blown Away and Storyteller, are certified Platinum or multi-Platinum, and each is an American Music Awards winner as Favorite Country Album. The RIAA’s highest certified country album artist to debut this century, Underwood also holds the distinction of the highest album certification of any country artist to emerge since 2000 with the eight-time multi-platinum success of her 2005 debut, Some Hearts. The Grand Ole Opry member demonstrated her creative diversity in 2013 starring as Maria von Trapp in NBC’s three-hour holiday blockbuster, the Emmy® Award-winning “The Sound of Music Live!” Her latest chart-topping platinum fifth studio album, Storyteller, produced four #1 hits. Earlier this month, Underwood co-hosted the CMA Awards for the 10th consecutive year, and she’s currently in her fifth season as the voice of “Sunday Night Football.

Like this: Like Loading...