Oaths and Signs Trailer: Personal Shopper!

Directed by: Olivier Assayas

Starring: Kristen Stewart & Lars Eidinger

Olivier Assayas, the internationally-acclaimed director of Clouds of Sils Maria and Summer Hours, returns with this ethereal and mysterious ghost story starring Kristen Stewart as a high-fashion personal shopper to the stars who is also a spiritual medium. Grieving the recent death of her twin brother, she haunts his Paris home, determined to make contact with him.

Trailer Grade: A