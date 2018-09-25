NYCC2018: Zenescope Celebrates Ripley’s Believe It or Not’s 100th anniversary!

Zenescope will be will be celebrating the 100th Anniversary of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! at New York Comic Con 2018.

The publisher will have the first of a two-part graphic novel based on the property available at the con – and will also introduce 15+ titles with con exclusive limited editions as well as hosting the Girl Fight: The Leading Ladies of Comics panel.

Zenescope’s complete plans for NYCC2018 follow.

Zenescope Entertainment Announces Plans for New York Comic Con

Horsham, PA- Comic book and graphic novel publishing house, Zenescope Entertainment, has announced its plans for the 2018 New York Comic Con. The convention will run October 4th-7th and will be located at the Jacob K. Javits Center in midtown Manhattan.

Zenescope returns to booth number 1906 for the duration of the convention weekend. It’s there the publisher will be celebrating recent partnerships with the beloved and long-standing brand, Ripley’s Believe It or Not! as well as with popular collectible pin company, FanSets.

Ripley’s is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a two part graphic novel series being published through Zenescope. Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! Part 1 will be available at the Zenescope booth throughout Comic Con weekend. Meanwhile, FanSets will be releasing a special Zenescope New York Comic Con collectible pin available all weekend.

As always, Zenescope will unveil 15+ brand new NYCC limited edition comics and other hard to find exclusive content. The company will also unveil some brand new merchandise that includes Zenescope beer pong tables, glassware, bottle openers and magnets.

On Thursday October 4th, 2018, Zenescope will also be hosting a panel discussion titled Girl Fight: The Leading Ladies of Comics from @ 7:45pm in Room # 1A02. Host Amy Moyer and Panelists Lisa Wu (Aftershock), Victoria Rau (Peek-A-Boo), comic store owner, Jen King (Eisner finalist), and other industry insiders will discuss creating complex female heroes and villains.

Zenescope will have special booth guest appearances and signings by Zenescope founders and writers Joe Brusha & Ralph Tedesco (Grimm Fairy Tales; Tales of Terror) Also appearing will be Zenescope Lead Editor and Writer Dave Franchini (Belle: Beast Hunter), Zenescope Editor/Writer, Terry Kavanagh (The Musketeers), and Veteran Comic Book Writer Howard Mackie (Jasmine: Crown of Kings). Signing and Appearance times are TBA and can be found at www.zenescope.com or on Zenescope’s Facebook & Twitter closer to the convention date.

Finally, during the convention weekend Zenescope will also be raising money for the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation which hits close to home for the Zenescope family. A portion of select art print sales will be going towards the Cystic Fibrosis Walk taking place on October 20, 2018 in Philadelphia at Talen Energy Stadium.

Donations are still open for those that would like to participate. You can find more information here.

