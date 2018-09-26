It’s Not Just About Me Trailer: Creed II!

Challenged by the son of the man who killed his father in the ring, Adonis Creed faces the most monumental choice of his brief career.

Creed II opens on Wednesday, November 21st.

LEGACY. DESTINY. FAMILY.

Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures and Warner Bros. Pictures present TRAILER II and a new poster for CREED II

The film, directed by Steven Caple Jr., stars Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, and Tessa Thompson.

In Theaters Wednesday, November 21st

Life has become a balancing act for Adonis Creed. Between personal obligations and training for his next big fight, he is up against the challenge of his life. Facing an opponent with ties to his family’s past only intensifies his impending battle in the ring. Rocky Balboa is there by his side through it all and, together, Rocky and Adonis will confront their shared legacy, question what’s worth fighting for, and discover that nothing’s more important than family. Creed II is about going back to basics to rediscover what made you a champion in the first place, and remembering that, no matter where you go, you can’t escape your history.

Genre: Drama

Release Date: Wednesday, November 21, 2018

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Wood Harris, Andre Ward, Florian “The Big Nasty” Munteanu, Dolph Lundgren, Russell Hornsby

Writer: Sylvester Stallone

Producers: Irwin Winkler, Charles Winkler, William Chartoff, David Winkler, Kevin King-Templeton, Sylvester Stallone

Executive Producers: Ryan Coogler, Michael B. Jordan, Guy Riedel

Distributor: MGM, Warner Bros. Pictures

