NYCC2018: Dark Horse Comics and Blizzard Entertainment Explore the StarCraft Universe!

Dark Horse Comics and Blizzard Entertainment have announced the next series in their continuing exploration of the StarCraft Universe: StarCraft: Soldiers.

StarCraft: Soldiers #1 will go on sale on January 19, 2019.

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (September 25, 2018)—The exploration of the StarCraft universe continues to new frontiers! Following the success of StarCraft: Scavengers, Dark Horse and Blizzard Entertainment are excited to announce the next series in the StarCraft comics publishing line—StarCraft: Soldiers! Writer Jody Houser (Stranger Things, Star Wars) joins Blizzard Entertainment writer Andrew R. Robinson (Overwatch Anthology) on this latest addition to the StarCraft expanded universe. Artist Miguel Sepulveda (Lone Wolf 2100: Chase the Setting Sun, Red Lanterns), colorist Michael Atiyeh (StarCraft: Scavengers, World of Tanks: Citadel), and letterer Steve Dutro (The Fifth Beatle: The Brian Epstein Story, Plants vs. Zombies) round out this star-studded creative team.

In StarCraft: Soldiers, recently graduated Lieutenant Shivani Singh is eager to defend the Dominion on the front lines. But after she’s posted on the faraway planet of Cavir, she realizes that it will take more than good grades and confidence to survive on the edge of zerg space.

StarCraft: Soldiers #1 goes on sale January 23, 2019, and is available for pre-order at your local comic shop.

The StarCraft: Scavengers TPB goes on sale February 19, 2019, and is available for pre-order on Amazon and Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop.

Praise for StarCraft: Scavengers:

“A tense, white-knuckle deep space thriller of the finest kind!”—Infinite Earths

“This is the perfect tie-in comic for a video game – something that doesn’t try to recreate the experience of the video game, but instead uses an existing world as a backdrop for an interesting story.”—ComicBook.com

“Good science fiction setting with well-rounded characters. A great glimpse into other parts of the StarCraft Universe.”—Major Spoilers

