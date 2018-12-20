Not The Airforce Clip: Bumblebee!

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Bumblebee to give us a taste of the action.

Bumblebee opens, officially, on December 21st, but is in theaters tomorrow.

BUMBLEBEE opens in theatres and RealD 3D tomorrow, Thursday, December 20th!

DIRECTED BY

Travis Knight

PRODUCED BY

Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY

Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Chris Brigham

WRITTEN BY

Christina Hodson

STARRING

Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider

