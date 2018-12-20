Movies

Not The Airforce Clip: Bumblebee!

Bumblebee – Bumblebee and Blitzwing – Photo courtesy of Paramount Pictures.

Paramount Pictures has released a new clip from Bumblebee to give us a taste of the action.

Bumblebee opens, officially, on December 21st, but is in theaters tomorrow.

BUMBLEBEE opens in theatres and RealD 3D tomorrow, Thursday, December 20th!

DIRECTED BY
Travis Knight

PRODUCED BY
Lorenzo di Bonaventura, Tom DeSanto & Don Murphy, Michael Bay, Mark Vahradian

EXECUTIVE PRODUCED BY
Steven Spielberg, Brian Goldner, Chris Brigham

WRITTEN BY
Christina Hodson

STARRING
Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon, Stephen Schneider

