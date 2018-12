The new Hellboy film has a trailer and it’s both funnier and darker than previous Hellboy movies. Check it out below.

Hellboy is in theaters on April 12th.

Based on the graphic novels by Mike Mignola, Hellboy, caught between the worlds of the supernatural and human, battles an ancient sorceress bent on revenge.

Starring David Harbour, Milla Jovovich and Ian McShane.

