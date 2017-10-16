Not Crazy – Just Alienated from Their True Nature Trailer: The Alienist!

Set in 1896 amidst a backdrop of vast wealth, extreme poverty and technological innovation, The Alienist opens when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City.

Dr. Laszlo Kreizler and newspaper illustrator John Moore are asked to investigate – joined by the strong-willed secretary Sara Howard, who wants to be New York’s first female detective.

Based on the novel by Caleb Carr, The Alienist premieres on January 22nd.

TNT Launches New Psychological Thriller The Alienist Jan. 22

The Series is a Co-Production Between Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T

Turner’s TNT will take viewers into the darkest corners of New York City during the Gilded Age with the eagerly anticipated series The Alienist based on the Anthony Award-winning international bestseller by Caleb Carr. Set in 1896 amidst a backdrop of vast wealth, extreme poverty and technological innovation, this psychological thriller stars Daniel Brühl (Rush), Luke Evans (The Girl on The Train), Dakota Fanning (American Pastoral) and Brian Geraghty (The Hurt Locker). The Alienist is slated to premiere on Monday, Jan. 22 at 9 p.m. ET/PT across TNT platforms.

The Alienist opens when a series of haunting, gruesome murders of boy prostitutes grips New York City. Newly appointed police commissioner Theodore Roosevelt (Geraghty) calls upon criminal psychologist (aka alienist) Dr. Laszlo Kreizler (Brühl) and newspaper illustrator John Moore (Evans) to conduct the investigation in secret. They are joined by Sara Howard (Fanning), a headstrong secretary determined to become the city’s first female police detective. Using the emerging disciplines of psychology and early forensic investigation techniques, this band of social outsiders set out to find and apprehend one of New York City’s first serial killers.

The Alienist also stars Douglas Smith (Miss Sloane) and Matthew Shear (Mistress America) as Marcus and Lucius Isaacson, twin brothers who help unravel the disturbing mystery; Matt Lintz (Pixels) as Stevie, a tough, young boy employed by Dr. Kreizler as a driver and errand boy; Robert Ray Wisdom (The Wire) as Cyrus, Kreizler’s valet, a man with a dark past who has been reformed by Kreizler; and Q’orianka Kilcher (The New World) as Mary, Kreizler’s mute maid with whom he shares a special unspoken connection.

Shot in Budapest, Hungary, The Alienist is a co-production of Paramount Television and Turner’s Studio T. BAFTA-nominee Jakob Verbruggen (Black Mirror) serves as director and executive producer along with Emmy® winner Cary Fukunaga (True Detective), Academy Award® winner Eric Roth (Forrest Gump), Academy Award® nominees Hossein Amini (Drive) and E. Max Frye (Foxcatcher), Anonymous Content’s Steve Golin and Rosalie Swedlin, along with Chris Symes. Serving as co-executive producers on the series are Marshall Persinger (Rectify) and Jamie Payne (The Driver).

