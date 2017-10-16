It Is a Fearlful Thing Trailer: Godless!

When Roy Goode – a member of Frank Griffin’s gang – seeks to hide out in isolated mining town La Belle, New Mexico, he finds help from tough widow Alice Fletcher.

When Griffin heads their way, the town – governed mostly by women – bands together against him.

Godless premieres on Netflix on November 22nd.

Get a glimpse into this seven-part epic western from Academy Award and Golden Globe-nominated screenwriter and director Scott Frank, Academy Award-winner Steven Soderbergh, and executive producer Casey Silver, the original limited series “Godless” comes to Netflix , 2017, and stars Jack O’Connell, Michelle Dockery, and Jeff Daniels.

About Godless:

Notorious criminal Frank Griffin (Jeff Daniels) and his gang of outlaws are on a mission of revenge against Roy Goode (Jack O’Connell), a son-like protégé who betrayed the brotherhood. While on the run, Roy seeks refuge with hardened widow Alice Fletcher (Michelle Dockery), an outcast herself, in a worn-down, isolated mining town of La Belle, NM — governed mainly by women. When word reaches La Belle that Griffin is headed their way, the town bands together to defend against the murderous gang in a lawless western frontier.

And previously announced ensemble cast includes: Merritt Wever (Nurse Jackie, The Walking Dead), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones, Love Actually), Jeremy Bobb (The Knick), Scoot McNairy (Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice), Sam Waterston (Law & Order) and Kim Coates (Sons of Anarchy).

