I’m a Werewolf Trailer: Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits & Monsters!

Bobcat Goldthwait has had a long and storied career as a standup comic and film director – and now he’s turned his gaze to ward television.

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits and Monsters is a deliciously odd new anthology series that presents a new tale each week – one week you’ll have a werewolf running for president; another week you’ll get what Goldthwait describes as Cape Fear meets Roger Rabbit, or the devil trying to convince someone he’s real.

Bobcat Goldthwait’s Misfits and Monsters premieres on truTV on July 11th.

This new comedic anthology series from creator and director Bobcat Goldthwait mashes up wildly different genres to tell suspenseful stories with funny, imaginative twists.

