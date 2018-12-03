New Season, New Look Trailer: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina!

Welcome back to Greendale, witches. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is sure to make your 2019 a bit more magical-and a lot sexier-with nine new episodes launching this Spring. Your first look teaser is here:

And for the impatient, the Dark Lordâ€™s gifts are abundant: a special holiday episode, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: A Midwinterâ€™s Tale, launches December 14th (previously announced).

May all of your witches come true this holiday season and in the new year!

About the series: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina imagines the origin and adventures of Sabrina the Teenage Witch as a dark coming-of-age story that traffics in horror, the occult and, of course, witchcraft. Tonally in the vein of Rosemaryâ€™s Baby and The Exorcist, this adaptation finds Sabrina wrestling to reconcile her dual nature â€” half-witch, half-mortal â€” while standing against the evil forces that threaten her, her family and the daylight world humans inhabit.

Cast includes: Kiernan Shipka, Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis, Ross Lynch, Michelle Gomez, Chance Perdomo, Jaz Sinclair, Richard Coyle, Tati Gabrielle, Adeline Rudolph, Abigail Cowen, Lachlan Watson, Bronson Pinchot, and Gavin Leatherwood. Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who also serves as chief creative officer of Archie Comics, penned the script for the series. Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces alongside Riverdale collaborators Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. The drama hails from Warner Bros. Television-based Berlanti Productions.

CAOS on Social:

#CAOS

Instagram: @SabrinaNetflix

Facebook: @SabrinaOnNetflix

Twitter: @SabrinaNetflix

Like this: Like Loading...