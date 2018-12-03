Comedians of the World Premieres January 1st!

Get your New Year’s off to a laughing start – Comedians of the World launches globally on Netflix on January 1st.

The show, a global first of its kind, will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series.Â Details follow.

COMEDIANS of the world

Launches Tuesday, January 1st 2019

Janu-worry? Weâ€™ve got you covered. COMEDIANS of the world is coming to Netflix on January 1, 2019, so thereâ€™s no excuse needed to stay indoors and get too comfortable with the international language of laughter. The show, a global first of its kind, will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series.

The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity, taped in eight languages from around the world. All episodes will drop in one go – so get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!

Talent include:

US:

Neal Brennan

Chris Dâ€™Elia

Nicole Byer

Nick Swardson

AUS/NZ

Joel Creasey

Urzila Carlson

Nazeem Hussain

Cal Wilson

QUEBEC

Louis-JosÃ© Houde

FranÃ§ois Bellefeuille

Katherine Levac

Adib Alkhalidey

CANADA

Ivan Decker

DeAnne Smith

K. Trevor Wilson

Dave Merheje

South Africa

Loyiso Gola

Loyiso Madinga

Tumi Morake

Riaad Moosa

UK

Nish Kumar

Joel Dommett

Mae Martin

Ellie Taylor

FRANCE:

Shirley Souagnon

Jason Brokerss

Tania Dutel

Donel Jackâ€™sman

MIDDLE EAST

Moayad Alnefaie

Adi Khalefa

Rawsan Hallak

Ibraheem Alkhairallah

MEXICO

Franco Escamilla

Hugo El Cojo Feliz

Gaby Llanas

BRAZIL

Afonso Padilha

Thiago Ventura

Mhel Marrer

NETHERLANDS

Soundos El Ahmadi

Martijn Koning

Rayen Panday

GERMANY

Enissa Amani

Ilka Bessin

Kaya Yanar

INDIA:

Aditi Mittal

Atul Khatri

Amit Tandon

Synopsis:

This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!

Like this: Like Loading...