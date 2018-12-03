Comedians of the World Premieres January 1st!

Get your New Year’s off to a laughing start – Comedians of the World launches globally on Netflix on January 1st.
The show, a global first of its kind, will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series.Â Details follow.
COMEDIANS of the world
Launches Tuesday, January 1st 2019
Janu-worry? Weâ€™ve got you covered. COMEDIANS of the world is coming to Netflix on January 1, 2019, so thereâ€™s no excuse needed to stay indoors and get too comfortable with the international language of laughter. The show, a global first of its kind, will bring together 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy event series.
The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity, taped in eight languages from around the world. All episodes will drop in one go – so get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!
Talent include:
US:
Neal Brennan
Chris Dâ€™Elia
Nicole Byer
Nick Swardson
AUS/NZ
Joel Creasey
Urzila Carlson
Nazeem Hussain
Cal Wilson
QUEBEC
Louis-JosÃ© Houde
FranÃ§ois Bellefeuille
Katherine Levac
Adib Alkhalidey
CANADA
Ivan Decker
DeAnne Smith
K. Trevor Wilson
Dave Merheje
South Africa
Loyiso Gola
Loyiso Madinga
Tumi Morake
Riaad Moosa
UK
Nish Kumar
Joel Dommett
Mae Martin
Ellie Taylor
FRANCE:
Shirley Souagnon
Jason Brokerss
Tania Dutel
Donel Jackâ€™sman
MIDDLE EAST
Moayad Alnefaie
Adi Khalefa
Rawsan Hallak
Ibraheem Alkhairallah
MEXICO
Franco Escamilla
Hugo El Cojo Feliz
Gaby Llanas
BRAZIL
Afonso Padilha
Thiago Ventura
Mhel Marrer
NETHERLANDS
Soundos El Ahmadi
Martijn Koning
Rayen Panday
GERMANY
Enissa Amani
Ilka Bessin
Kaya Yanar
INDIA:
Aditi Mittal
Atul Khatri
Amit Tandon
Synopsis:
This global, first-of-its-kind, series will showcase 47 comedians from 13 regions in 8 languages in an unprecedented stand-up comedy experience. The groundbreaking series will feature a range of stand-up specials from comedians diverse in style, gender and ethnicity. Get ready to start the new year off with a laugh!