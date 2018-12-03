Marvel’s Captain Marvel – New Poster; Trailer To Follow!

The trailer for Captain Marvel will debut on “Monday Night Football” on TSN tomorrow, Monday, December 3, during halftime of the National Football League (NFL) game between the Washington Redskins and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. The game starts at 5:15 p.m. PT/8:15 p.m. ET.

Marvel Studios’ Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019. Check out the new poster below.

Set in the 1990s, Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that follows the journey of Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes. While a galactic war between two alien races reaches Earth, Danvers finds herself and a small cadre of allies at the center of the maelstrom.

The film stars Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Rune Temte, Algenis Perez Soto, Mckenna Grace, with Annette Bening, with Clark Gregg, and Jude Law.

Marvel Studios’ “Captain Marvel” is produced by Kevin Feige and directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Jonathan Schwartz, Patricia Whitcher and Stan Lee are the executive producers. The story is by Nicole Perlman and Joe Shrapnel & Anna Waterhouse, and the screenplay is by Anna Boden & Ryan Fleck and Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Jac Schaeffer.

