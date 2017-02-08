Netflix to Launch Girlboss in April!

Netflix’s new series Girlboss is based the book by Sophia Amoruso, who created a fashion empire from a beginning selling vintage clothing on eBay – leading to the creation of the Nasty Gal brand.

The series stars Britt Robertson and its executive producers include Amoruso and charlize Theron. The release date video follows the break.

Girlboss

Girlboss is inspired by the New York Times best-selling book #Girlboss by Sophia Amoruso, founder of the fashion brand Nasty Gal. The series centers on Amoruso (Britt Robertson), who began selling vintage clothes on eBay and, by the age of 28, had built the multi-million dollar fashion empire, Nasty Gal. Girlboss will launch on Netflix in April and is created and executive produced by Kay Cannon (Pitch Perfect 1& 2, 30 Rock), who also serves as showrunner. Charlize Theron (Monster, Young Adult), Laverne McKinnonand Beth Konoof Denver & Delilah, Christian Ditter (How to Be Single) and Sophia Amoruso will also serve as executive producers. Ditter also directed several episodes of the series, that is a Netflix production and there will be 13-half hour episodes. Girlboss stars Britt Robertson (Sophia), Ellie Reed (Annie), Alphonso McAuley (Dax), Johnny Simmons (Shane) and Dean Norris (Jay).

Like this: Like Loading...