CHRISTINA AGUILERA TO HEADLINE DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S ROCKIN EVE WITH RYAN SEACREST 2019’ LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE!

Today, dick clark productions and ABC announced one of the world’s best-selling pop music icons, Christina Aguilera, will perform for a live audience of more than one million people just minutes before the ball drops on “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019.” Aguilera last performed on the show in 2007, and this year she will be joined by Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids On The Block in the hours leading up to the 2019 countdown. This marks multiplatinum artists Dan + Shay’s first appearance on the show, and Bastille’s second, while pop super group New Kids On The Block will take the New Year’s Rockin’ Eve stage for the second time—having last performed in 2011 with Backstreet Boys. America’s biggest celebration of the year will take place on MONDAY, DEC. 31, beginning at 8:00 p.m. EST on the ABC Television Network. Additional performers will be announced soon.

Ranked as the No. 1 music special of last year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019” marks the 47th anniversary of America’s biggest celebration of the year and will include 5 ½ hours of special performances and reports on New Year’s celebrations from around the globe. Ryan Seacrest will host the prime-time festivities and lead the traditional countdown to midnight from Times Square in New York City, as he has for the last 13 years, with live onsite reporting from actress and comedian Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg. Multiplatinum music superstar Ciara will ring in the New Year from the West Coast as the host of the Hollywood Party, joined by performances from Lauren Alaina, Kelsea Ballerini, Bazzi, Kane Brown, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Ciara, Foster the People, Halsey, Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth and Weezer, as well as collaborations from Kane Brown featuring Lauren Alaina, Macklemore with Skylar Grey presented by Planet Fitness, and The Chainsmokers featuring Kelsea Ballerini. Airing just after midnight, Post Malone will perform from a stop on his current tour in Brooklyn, New York, marking the first television performance of the New Year. Award-winning actress Lucy Hale will return to host the 3rd annual Central Time Zone celebration from New Orleans, providing viewers with exclusive performances and celebrity and fan interviews leading up to the midnight countdown and stunning fleur-de-lis drop near Jackson Square at the dawn of the New Year.

“We have an incredible lineup in store for Times Square and are thrilled to welcome Christina back as our headliner for the first time since 2007,” said Mark Bracco, executive producer and executive vice president of Programming & Development, dick clark productions. “As one of the greatest voices in pop music, Christina’s performance right before the ball drops is sure to end 2018 with a bang!”

“‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest’ always boasts the most iconic musical acts, and this year is no different,” said Rob Mills, senior vice president, Alternative Series, Specials and Late Night, ABC. “Christina’s out of this world talent, combined with the powerhouse strength of Bastille, Dan + Shay and New Kids on The Block, will leave 2018 ending on a high note.”

Hailed by Rolling Stone as “Britpop’s new crown princes,” Bastille was introduced internationally with the single “Pompeii,” which is now 6x platinum in the U.S. alone. “Pompeii” and subsequent hits “Good Grief” (2016) and “Quarter Past Midnight” (2018) each topped the Mediabase Alternative chart in the States. The GRAMMY®-nominated band—comprising Dan Smith, keyboardist Kyle Simmons, bassist/guitarist Will Farquarson and drummer Chris Wood—has sold upwards of 15 million adjusted singles and 6 million adjusted albums. Marshmello and Bastille’s hit single, “Happier,” has topped charts around the world, with cumulative streams nearing one billion. Certified platinum in the U.S., “Happier” held the No. 1 position for four weeks on Billboard’s Pop Songs airplay chart. It also recently topped Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Streaming Songs chart and Dance/Electronic Digital Song Sales chart. Cumulative streams across all platforms exceed three billion. Last year, Bastille moved into the world of film soundtracks, contributing “World Gone Mad” to the Netflix film “Bright.” Starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton, the film is one of the site’s most streamed programs ever. Bastille will kick off 2019 with a sold-out U.K. and European tour.

Christina Aguilera is a GRAMMY Award-winning singer-songwriter renowned for her powerful voice and hit songs. Throughout her career, she has sold more than 43 million records worldwide. Aguilera has achieved five No. 1 singles on the Billboard Hot 100 chart making her the fourth female artist to top the chart over three consecutive decades (1990s, 2000s and 2010s). She has won six GRAMMY Awards including one Latin GRAMMY Award. She has also received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and holds the prestigious honor of being the only artist under the age of 30 included in Rolling Stone Magazine’s list of the 100 greatest singers of all time. In 2011 she entered the world of television as a coach on NBC’s Emmy® Award-nominated show “The Voice.” Aguilera continues to use her voice for good. She has served as global spokesperson for Yum! Brands’ World Hunger Relief effort since 2009 and has helped raise over $150 million for the World Food Program and other hunger relief agencies.

GRAMMY-nominated duo Dan + Shay debuted at the top of Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart with their self-titled third studio album the same week that its lead single, “Tequila,” reached No.1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart. This marked the first time since 2009 that a duo or group debuted on the Top Country Albums chart at the same time as the single hit No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. The project’s achievements include the highest debut-week stream total of any new country release in 2018 and the only country album released this year to have all 11 tracks hit Nielsen’s Country On-Demand Streaming chart, including the gold-certified current single “Speechless.” The romantic tune was the most-added at country radio upon impact and, as it nears the Top 5, has already earned more than 142 million streams. “Speechless” follows the platinum-certified global smash “Tequila,” written by Smyers, Jordan Reynolds and Nicolle Galyon, which became their first multiweek country radio No. 1 and is currently nominated for the GRAMMY Award’s Best Country Duo/Group Performance and Best Country Song. The track has accumulated a staggering 325+ million on-demand streams, making it the most-streamed country song released in 2018. They’ve performed it on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Ellen,” the “CMA Fest” concert special, the 53rd ACM Awards, “TODAY” Summer Concert Series, the CMT Music Awards and the 52nd CMA Awards. Dan + Shay made history as the first new country duo to debut at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums Chart with their gold-certified first album, “Where It All Began,” featuring the No. 1 Country Airplay single “Nothin’ Like You” and the platinum-certified “19 You + Me.” The breakout duo followed up with 2016’s “Obsessed,” which produced two more Country Airplay No. 1 hits with the gold-certified “How Not To” and the platinum-certified “From The Ground Up.” In addition to national TV appearances, they have shared the stage with some of country music’s biggest superstars, spanning Thomas Rhett, Sam Hunt and Keith Urban. Dan + Shay spent the summer on the road with Rascal Flatts and joined Chris Young for the fall leg of his “Losing Sleep” run. They will kick off their own “Dan + Shay The Tour” in March 2019.

New Kids On The Block have sold more than 80 million albums worldwide—including back-to-back international No. 1 songs, 1988’s “Hangin’ Tough” and 1990’s “Step By Step”—and a series of crossover smash R&B, pop hits like “You Got It (The Right Stuff),” “Cover Girl,” “Didn’t I (Blow Your Mind This Time),” “Hangin’ Tough,” “I’ll Be Loving You,” “Step By Step” and “Tonight.” The group shattered concert box office records playing an estimated 200 concerts a year, in sold out shows throughout the world. This year they celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Hangin’ Tough,” their breakout album that spawned these hits, as well as the tenth anniversary of their reunion, which has seen the group touring sold-out stadiums year after year and releasing several albums, songs and EPs. Their two most recent full-length albums, “The Block” and “10,” landed the group back in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart. Following 2017’s hugely-successful “The Total Package Tour,” the group is set to embark alongside very special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Debbie Gibson and Naughty by Nature on the aptly-titled “The MixTape Tour.” Kicking off on May 4th in Cincinnati, Ohio, and continuing through over 50 North American cities, the tour will also include stops in Boston, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Dallas and Los Angeles’ famed Hollywood Bowl.

YouTube Music is the presenting sponsor of “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019.”

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’?Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019” is produced by dick clark productions with Ryan Seacrest, Barry Adelman and Mark Bracco serving as executive producers. Larry Klein is producer.

The complete lineup airing?Monday, Dec. 31, on ABC is:

8:00-10:00 p.m. ET—“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019—Part 1”

10:00-11:00 p.m. EST—“Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019—Part 2”

11:30 p.m.-1:09 a.m. EST—“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019—Part 1”

1:09-2:13 a.m. EST—“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2019—Part 2”

