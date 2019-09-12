Mysterious Trailer: Looking for Alaska!

Based on the novel by John Green, Looking for Alaska is the story of a teenager enrolled in boarding school as part of his search for identity. He finds new friends and falls in love with a girl named Alaska. Tragedy ensues – leaving him and his friends to try to understand what’s happened.

Looking for Alaska premieres on Hulu on October 18th.

ABOUT LOOKING FOR ALASKA Looking For Alaska, the limited series based on the best-selling John Green novel of the same name, will debut all eight episodes on Friday, October 18. The series centers around teenager Miles “Pudge” Halter (Charlie Plummer), as he enrolls in boarding school to try to gain a deeper perspective on life. He falls in love with Alaska Young (Kristine Froseth), and finds a group of loyal friends. But after an unexpected tragedy, Miles and his close friends attempt to make sense of what they’ve been through.

The series stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth, Denny Love, Jay Lee, Landry Bender, Sofia Vassilieva, Uriah Shelton, and Jordan Connor. Also starring are Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) and Timothy Simons (Veep).

Looking for Alaska is created for television by Josh Schwartz; the series comes from Paramount Television and Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire. Savage and Schwartz serve as executive producers alongside Jessica Tuchinsky, Mark Waters, John Green, and Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner of Temple Hill. Fake Empire executive Lis Rowinski serves as co-executive producer. Sarah Adina Smith (Hanna, Legion) directs the first episode.

