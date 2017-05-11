Mr. Wednesday Produces Second Season for American Gods!

American Gods – the elegantly odd series based on Neil Gaiman’s epic war-of-the-gods novel – has been renewed for a second season.

The series (and the novel) follows ex-con Shadow Moon and the mysterious Mr. Wednesday on a road trip across America to recruit old gods (Czernobog, Biquilz, Anubis) from many mythologies to his side for a war against encroaching modern gods (Media, Technical Boy).

American Gods runs Sundays (9/8C) on Starz.

THE STARS HAVE ALIGNED FOR “AMERICAN GODS”

STARZ GREENLIGHTS SECOND SEASON OF THE WAR BETWEEN THE DEITIES FOLLOWING CRITICAL ACCLAIM AND STRONG VIEWERSHIP

More Than 5 Million Viewers of the Premiere Episode to Date and Growing

“THE MOST IMPORTANT SHOW ON TV” – Entertainment Weekly

“SIMPLY DIVINE” – Deadline

Beverly Hills, Calif. – May 11, 2017 – Starz announced today it has picked up a second season of its deity-driven, critically-acclaimed original series “American Gods,” produced by FremantleMedia North America (FMNA), following its premiere on STARZ on April 30, which has garnered more than 5 million multiplatform viewers to-date and growing.*

Carmi Zlotnik, president of programming for Starz, said, “Bryan Fuller, Michael Green and Neil Gaiman have evolved the art form of television narratively, structurally and graphically with ‘American Gods,’ and we’re thrilled to be working again with these artists as they continue to build the worlds and wars of the gods.”

“American Gods has been a ground-breaking series born out of belief and it’s thrilling to be partnered with Starz to continue this ambitious story. Neil Gaiman, Bryan Fuller and Michael Green have ignited a conversation through cinematic magic, presented through a diverse ensemble of actors that continue to keep us engaged and inspired,” said Craig Cegielski, Co-CEO of FremantleMedia North America.

The series debuted on April 30th at 9PM ET/PT to the most Live+SD series premiere viewers (975K) amongst all current STARZ Original series and 1.575 Million viewers Live +7, a STARZ series premiere record.** The premiere of “American Gods” placed #1 on Nielsen Social Ratings for all scripted broadcast and cable television series on Sunday, 4/30/2017. (1)

About “American Gods”

Adapted from the award-winning novel, “American Gods” posits a different kind of war brewing—one between Old Gods and New. The traditional Old Gods, with mythological roots from around the world, fear irrelevance as their believers die off or are seduced by the money, technology, and celebrity offered by the New Gods. Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) is an ex-con who, left adrift by the recent death of his wife, becomes bodyguard and traveling partner to conman Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane). But in truth, Mr. Wednesday is a powerful old deity, on a cross-country mission to build an army and reclaim his lost glory.

“American Gods” also stars Emily Browning (“Sucker Punch,” “Legend”) as Laura Moon and Pablo Schreiber (“Orange is the New Black”) as Mad Sweeney. Other cast members include Yetide Badaki (“Aquarius,” “Masters of Sex”) as Bilquis; Bruce Langley (“Deadly Waters”) as Technical Boy; Crispin Glover (“Back to the Future”) as Mr. World; and Orlando Jones (“Madiba,” “Sleepy Hollow”) as Mr. Nancy.

Additional cast include Gillian Anderson (“The X-Files,” “The Fall”) as Media; Kristin Chenoweth (“Pushing Daisies,” “Wicked”) as Easter; Jonathan Tucker (“Kingdom”) as Low Key Lyesmith; Cloris Leachman (“Malcom in The Middle,” “Raising Hope”) as Zorya Vechernyaya; Peter Stormare (“Fargo,” “Prison Break”) as Czernobog; Chris Obi (“Snow White and the Huntsman,” “The Counselor”) as Anubis; Demore Barnes (“12 Monkeys”) as Mr. Ibis; Corbin Bernsen (“L.A. Law”) as Vulcan; and Mousa Kraish (“Superbad,” “Fast & Furious”) as The Jinn.

“American Gods” is produced by FremantleMedia North America. Bryan Fuller (“Hannibal,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Heroes”) and Michael Green (“Logan,” “Blade Runner 2049,” “Alien: Covenant,” “Murder on the Orient Express,” “Kings,” “Heroes”) are writers and showrunners. David Slade (“Hannibal,” “The Twilight Saga: Eclipse”) directed the pilot and additional episodes. FMNA’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk are executive producers along with Fuller, Green, Slade, Adam Kane and Neil Gaiman. Senior Vice Presidents of Original Programming Marta Fernandez and Ken Segna are the Starz executives in charge of “American Gods.”

Starz retains all network pay TV and SVOD rights, as well as certain DVD distribution rights in the US and Canada, to the project. FremantleMedia International is distributing the series in all other media worldwide.

Written by Neil Gaiman in 2001, American Gods has been translated into over 30 languages and earned numerous accolades including Hugo, Nebula and Bram Stoker Awards for Best Novel.

Follow "American Gods" Online:

Twitter: @AmericanGodsSTZ

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/AmericanGodsSTARZ/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/americangodsstz/

Join the conversation with: #AmericanGods

