I Will Not Violate… Trailer: Gypsy!

Netflix has released a teaser for the upcoming original series, Gypsy. All episodes will be available exclusively on Netflix June 30th.

The ten-part psychological thriller follows Jean Halloway (Naomi Watts), a Manhattan therapist with a seemingly picturesque life who begins to develop intimate and illicit relationships with the people in her patients’ lives. As the borders of Jean’s professional life and personal fantasies become blurred, she descends into a world where the forces of desire and reality are disastrously at odds.

In addition to Watts, Gypsy also stars Billy Crudup (Spotlight) as Jean’s husband Michael Halloway, Sophie Cookson (Kingsman) as Sydney, Lucy Boynton (Murder on the Orient Express) as Jean’s patient Allison, and Karl Glusman (Nocturnal Animals) and Jean’s patient Sam.

Gypsy was written by Hollywood newcomer, Lisa Rubin. The series is directed by Fifty Shades Of Grey’s Sam Taylor Johnson as well as Victoria Mahoney and Coky Giedroyc. It is produced for Netflix by Universal Television and executive produced by Lisa Rubin, Naomi Watts, Sean Jablonski, and Liza Chasin.

