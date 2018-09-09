Moondog’s from Another Dimension Trailer: The Beach Bum!

In Harmony Korine’s The Beach Bum, Matthew McConaughey may have found his Dude – Moondog, the titular Moondog is a beach bum who plays bongos and is described as being ‘from another dimension).

The Beach Bum will be in theaters on March 22, 2019.

The new film from Harmony Korine.

THE BEACH BUM follows the hilarious misadventures of Moondog (Matthew McConaughey), a rebellious rogue who always lives life by his own rules. Co-starring Snoop Dog, Zac Efron, and Isla Fisher, THE BEACH BUM is a refreshingly original and subversive new comedy from director Harmony Korine (Kids, Spring Breakers).

