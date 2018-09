‘Can you imagine if this got out?’ a high school girl asks her friends in the first thirty seconds of the trailer for Assassination Nation.

Then it does – and she’s blamed for it!

Assassination Trailer will be in theaters on September 21st.

“It’s the demon spawn of Heathers and The Purge” raves the NYTimes. Assassination Nation in theaters September 21. #SlayEm

Starring Odessa Young, Hari Nef, Suki Waterhouse, and ABRA. Written + Directed by Sam Levinson. #AssassinationNation

