Mission: Impossible – Fallout Coming to Home Video!

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is coming to home video this winter – with a host of bonus features including several featurettes and three audio commentaries.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout will be available on Digital on November 20th, and on n 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray & DVD December 4th.

TOM CRUISE STARS IN THE CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED SMASH HIT

$789+ Million Worldwide Blockbuster Comes Home On Digital November 20, Just in Time for Thanksgiving Viewing

On 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray™ & DVD December 4, 2018

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – “The action is off-the-charts spectacular” (Peter Travers, Rolling Stone) in the “wildly entertaining” (Chris Nashawaty, Entertainment Weekly) global hit MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, arriving on Digital November 20, 2018 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD December 4 from Paramount Home Media Distribution. The exhilarating, action-packed movie will also be available as part of the MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE 6-movie Blu-ray and 4K Ultra HD + Blu-ray Collection, the perfect gift for the holidays.

Produced by Tom Cruise and Bad Robot, Paramount Pictures and Skydance present MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT, one of the best reviewed movies of the year, thrilling critics and audiences alike and boasting a 97% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Now fans can go deeper into the Mission with over an hour of high-octane, behind-the-scenes footage highlighting the incredible stunts, heart-pounding action and exotic locations on Digital*, a 3-disc 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack or a 3-disc Blu-ray Combo Pack.

Drop from the sky, race through Paris, and cling to a cliff with Ethan Hunt as the cast and crew reveal the incredible work that went into creating the breathtaking action. Plus, check out deleted scenes, storyboards, multiple commentaries, and much more. The 4K Ultra HD disc and 4K Ultra HD Digital release** feature Dolby Vision™, which brings entertainment to life through ultra-vivid picture quality with spectacular colors, highlights that are up to 40 times brighter, and blacks that are 10 times darker. The film also boasts a Dolby Atmos® soundtrack remixed specifically for the home to place and move audio anywhere in the room, including overhead***. In addition, both the 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray Combo Packs include access to a Digital copy of the film.

On a dangerous assignment to recover stolen plutonium, Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) chooses to save his friends over the mission, allowing it to fall into the hands of a deadly network of highly skilled operatives intent on destroying civilization. Now, with the world at risk, Ethan and his IMF team (Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson) are forced to work with a hard-hitting CIA agent (Henry Cavill) as they race against time to stop the nuclear threat. Written and directed by Christopher McQuarrie, MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT also stars Sean Harris, Angela Bassett, Michelle Monaghan and Alec Baldwin.

BONUS FEATURES ON 4K ULTRA HD COMBO, BLU-RAY COMBO & DIGITAL*

Behind the Fallout

Light the Fuse

Top of the World

The Big Swing: Deleted Scene Breakdown

Rendezvous in Paris

The Fall

The Hunt is On

Cliffside Clash

Deleted Scenes Montage with Optional Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Foot Chase Musical Breakdown

The Ultimate Mission

Storyboards

Theatrical Trailer

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and Tom Cruise

Commentary by director Christopher McQuarrie and editor Eddie Hamilton

Commentary by composer Lorne Balfe

Isolated Score Track

The MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT DVD includes the feature film in standard definition.

MissionImpossible.com

PARAMOUNT PICTURES and SKYDANCE Present A TOM CRUISE / BAD ROBOT Production

TOM CRUISE “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT” HENRY CAVILL VING RHAMES SIMON PEGG

REBECCA FERGUSON SEAN HARRIS ANGELA BASSETT with MICHELLE MONAGHAN and ALEC BALDWIN

Music by LORNE BALFE Co-Producer TOMMY GORMLEY

Costume Designer JEFFREY KURLAND Film Editor EDDIE HAMILTON, ACE

Production Designer PETER WENHAM Director of Photography ROB HARDY, BSC

Executive Producers DAVID ELLISON DANA GOLDBERG DON GRANGER

Produced by TOM CRUISE CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE JAKE MYERS J.J. ABRAMS

Based on the Television Series Created by BRUCE GELLER

Written and Directed by CHRISTOPHER McQUARRIE

MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE—FALLOUT

Street Date: November 20, 2018 (Digital)

December 4, 2018 (4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, 6-Movie Collection)

U.S. Rating: PG-13 for violence and intense sequences of action, and for brief strong language

Rating: PG, violence, coarse language

*Availability of bonus content varies by digital retailer

**4K Ultra HD, Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision are available at select digital retailers

*** To experience Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos at home, compatible devices are required

Like this: Like Loading...