Former First Lady Michelle Obama will join the Today team on Thursday, October 11th (8am/7C), to make an announcement about global adolescent girls’ education.

The event will include a conversation with Mrs. Obama, Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb and performances by Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor.

‘TODAY’ EXCLUSIVE: MICHELLE OBAMA JOINS NBC NEWS’ TODAY FOR A SPECIAL LIVE HOUR-LONG TELEVISION EVENT ON OCTOBER 11

Former First Lady Michelle Obama Will Sit Down With Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb To Make a Special Announcement on International Day of the Girl

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor Will Perform During the Live Event, With Additional Celebrity Appearances

Jenna Bush Hager Will Launch a Series on Global Adolescent Girls’ Education

New York – October 1, 2018 – Former First Lady Michelle Obama will join NBC News’ TODAY Thursday, October 11, for an exclusive hour-long television event celebrating International Day of the Girl. Mrs. Obama will sit down for a conversation with Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb in front of a live audience of girls to make a special announcement related to global adolescent girls’ education.

The live event, beginning at 8 a.m. ET, will also feature a number of musical guests including Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson and Meghan Trainor who will take to TODAY’s Plaza for live performances. Additionally, celebrity guests will make appearances throughout the program.

Also as part of the event, Jenna Bush Hager will launch a special series focusing on adolescent girls’ education around the world. For her debut stories, Hager traveled to Uganda and Malawi to speak with inspiring young women who are paving the way for adolescent education in their communities. Hager will continue to travel to different parts of the world for stories that will air over the next year.

Like this: Like Loading...