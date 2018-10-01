First Look: Dark Horse Adds to The Legend of Korra with New Graphic Novel Series!

On the eve of its first elections, the Earth Kingdom finds its future endangered by its past. Even as Kuvira stands trial for her crimes, vestiges of her imperial ambitions threaten to undermine the nation’s democratic hopes.

Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire is a three-volume graphic novel series that continues the story of Korra and Asami. Written by series creator Michael Dante DiMartino and new artist Michelle Wong, Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire will be in stores on May 21, 2019.

NYCC 2018: THE LEGEND OF KORRA CONTINUES AT DARK HORSE WITH SERIES CO-CREATOR MICHAEL DANTE DIMARTINO

The Fate of The Earth Kingdom Hangs in the Balance in “The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire!”

MILWAUKIE, Ore., (October 1, 2018)—Three years after the groundbreaking and beloved Nickelodeon animated series The Legend of Korra ended, Dark Horse Books published the official continuation of the series, picking up right where it left off with the best-selling three-part graphic novel series The Legend of Korra: Turf Wars. After reinvigorating the series, introducing new characters, and exploring the fan-favorite romance of Korra and Asami, original series co-creator and writer Michael Dante DiMartino returns alongside new artist Michelle Wong (Goosebumps: Download and Die) for a new three-part story arc, The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire featuring the return of Kuvira, the archvillain of The Legend of Korra!

On the eve of its first elections, the Earth Kingdom finds its future endangered by its past. Even as Kuvira stands trial for her crimes, vestiges of her imperial ambitions threaten to undermine the nation’s democratic hopes. However, when Korra, Asami, Mako, and Bolin disagree on the solution, drastic measures will be taken to halt a new march to war and Korra must decide whom to trust as the fate of the Earth Kingdom hangs in the balance!

The Legend of Korra: Ruins of the Empire Part One TPB goes on sale May 21, 2019, and is available for pre-order at Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and your local comic shop.

Like this: Like Loading...