Maybe We Need To Reconsider That Trailer: Mission: Impossible – Fallout!

Imagine being introduced to the guy whose job it will be to kill you if your mission goes sideways.

That’s just one highlight from the new trailer for Paramount Pictures’ Mission: Impossible – Fallout. In theaters on July 27th.

Some missions are not a choice. Watch the official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Fallout starring Tom Cruise. In theatres 7.27.18.

The best intentions often come back to haunt you. “MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT” finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise – “Top Gun,” “American Made,” “The Mummy”) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin – “Saturday Night Live,” “The Boss Baby,” “Beetlejuice,” Simon Pegg – “Star Trek,” “Ready Player One,” Ving Rhames – “Pulp Fiction,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2”) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson – “The Greatest Showman,” ”The Girl on the Train,” Michelle Monaghan – “The Bourne Supremacy,” “The Heartbreak Kid”) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill (“Justice League,” “Man of Steel”), Angela Bassett (“Black Panther,” “American Horror Story”), and Vanessa Kirby (“Me Before You,” “The Crown”) also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie (“Jack Reacher”) returning to the helm.

