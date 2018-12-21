Marvel’s Runaways season 2 premieres on Hulu today, December 21!

If you are a Marvel Comics fan like me, and you loved Runaways season 1, then to usher in the holidays, Marvel has given you a Christmas present – the entire season 2 starting today on Hulu! Join LA teens Alex (Rhenzy Feliz), Gert (Ariela Barer), Nico (Lyrica Okano), Chase (Gregg Sulkin), Karolina (Virginia Gardner), and Molly (Allegra Acosta) as they use their new found powers to stop their parents from an evil plan, while staying alive.

As a recap to season 1, six privileged teens living in wealthy Brentwood deal with the normal high school problems. Of course, there’s glimpses of things that don’t seem quite normal, and it is not until later that these teens discover they have special powers, and that their parents are not who they seem. The discovery of something evil prompts these teens to band together paves the path for season 2 as they leave their homes with dinosaur in tow. Below are just a few peeks of what you’ll see in today’s season 2 premiere!

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

The series stars Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin, Allegra Acosta, Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon. Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage (The O.C. and Gossip Girl) along with Marvel’s Head of Television, Jeph Loeb (Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Marvel’s The Defenders) along with Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski. Marvel’s Runaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

Check out the trailer below and tune in today to watch the season 2 premiere of Marvel’s Runaways on Hulu. If you are like me and tend to binge watch entire seasons (thank you Hulu!), then grab your popcorn and get ready for another exciting season!

Web site: hulu.tv/runaways

Twitter: https://twitter.com/marvelsrunaways #MarvelsRunaways

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MarvelsRunaways/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/marvelsrunaways/

Courtesy of Hulu and Marvel Comics

Like this: Like Loading...