Holiday Photos Suck Teaser: Doom Patrol!

DC Universe has released a holiday teaser for Doom Patrol.

Set to tiny Tim’s rendition of Tiptoe Through the Tulips, our heroes pose for holiday photos while we hear their thoughts on the subject.

Doom Patrol premieres on DC Universe February 15th.

DOOM PATROL is a re-imagining of one of DC’s most beloved groups of outcast Super Heroes: Robotman, Negative Man, Elasti-Girl and Crazy Jane, led by modern-day mad scientist Dr. Niles Caulder (The Chief). The Doom Patrol’s members each suffered horrible accidents that gave them superhuman abilities — but also left them scarred and disfigured. Traumatized and downtrodden, the team found purpose through The Chief, who brought them together to investigate the weirdest phenomena in existence — and to protect Earth from what they find. Part support group, part Super Hero team, the Doom Patrol is a band of super-powered freaks who fight for a world that wants nothing to do with them. Picking up after the events of TITANS, DOOM PATROL will find these reluctant heroes in a place they never expected to be, called to action by none other than Cyborg, who comes to them with a mission hard to refuse, but with a warning that is hard to ignore: their lives will never, ever be the same.

Based on DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney and Bruno Premiani. #DCUDOOMPATROL premieres February 15. New episodes weekly, only on DC Universe.

