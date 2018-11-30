Back in the Loop Trailer: Happy Death Day 2U!

Tree discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead in Happy Death Day 2U – now everyone is targeted!

Happy Death Day 2U opens on Valentine’s Day. Check out the truly bizarre trailer below.

Jessica Rothe leads the returning cast of Happy Death Day 2U, the follow-up to Blumhouse’s (Split, Get Out, The Purge series) surprise 2017 smash hit of riveting, repeating twists and comic turns. This time, our hero Tree (Rothe) discovers that dying over and over was surprisingly easier than the dangers that lie ahead.

Jason Blum once again produces and Christopher Landon returns to write and direct this next chapter, while Happy Death Day executive producers Angela Mancuso and John Baldecchi are newly joined by EP Samson Mucke (Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse).

Genre: Thriller

Cast: Jessica Rothe

Director: Christopher Landon

Producer: Jason Blum

Executive Producers: Angela Mancuso, John Baldecchi, Samson Mucke

