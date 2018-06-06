American Idol Hits the Road to Audition Idol Hopefuls!

On August 25th, the American Idol team hit the road to audition Idol hopefuls.

Simultaneous east and west bus tours begin Saturday, Aug. 25,

in Orlando, Florida, and San Diego, California.

ABC’S ‘AMERICAN IDOL’ HITS THE ROAD

Auditions to Take Place in 20 Cities Across America

Following the success of the first season of “American Idol” on ABC, which crowned Iowa-native Maddie Poppe on its May 21 grand finale, America’s beloved singing competition series announced today the list of audition cities for the network’s second season. The nationwide search for the next superstar kicks off SATURDAY, AUG. 25, as the Idol Bus jumps into gear across America, offering hopefuls the chance to audition for a shot at superstardom.

Kicking off simultaneously in Orlando, Florida, and San Diego, California, “American Idol” will search every corner of the nation in its pursuit for talent. In addition to auditioning in-person, hopefuls can also submit audition videos online via www.americanidol.com/auditions or by showing off their talent via Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or Musical.ly using the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

“American Idol” returns to The ABC Television Network for the 2018-2019 season. Returning to help find next singing sensation are music industry legends and all-star judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie. Emmy®-winning producer Ryan Seacrest will also return as host.

“American Idol” auditions will be held as follows with additional cities being added in the coming weeks (subject to change):

Tour Stops

Orlando, FL – Aug 25 San Diego, CA – Aug 25

Chattanooga, TN – Aug 28 Scottsdale, AZ – Aug 28

Charlotte, NC – Aug 31 Albuquerque, NM – Aug 31

Seattle, WA – Aug 31 Boise, ID – Sep 2

Richmond, VA – Sep 3 Plano, TX – Sep 3

Houston, TX – Sep 4 Austin, TX – Sep 6

Philadelphia, PA – Sep 6 Oklahoma City, OK – Sep 6

Buffalo, NY – Sep 9 Kansas City MO – Sep 9

Shreveport, LA – Sep 9 Columbus, OH – Sep 12

Little Rock, AR – Sep 12 Charleston, WV – Sep 15

You must be at least 15 years old to audition. Please visit www.americanidol.com/auditions for more details on specific audition locations, full eligibility requirements, submission forms, terms and conditions.

“American Idol” is produced by FremantleMedia North America and CORE Media Group’s 19 Entertainment. Executive producers include FremantleMedia North America’s Trish Kinane, serving as showrunner, Jennifer Mullin and Megan Wolflick, along with executive producer Phil McIntyre representing CORE Media. FremantleMedia International distributes the series worldwide.

