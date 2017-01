Samuel, a young Englishman, plots vengeance on his cousin Rachel in the belief that she murdered his guardian – until he starts falling in love with her.

My Cousin Rachel, starring Sam Claflin and Rachel Weisz, is based on the novel by Daphne DuMaurier. It opens on July 14th. Check out the international trailer after the break.

My Cousin Rachel | Official HD Trailer | 2017 – YouTube

A dark romance, MY COUSIN RACHEL tells the story of a young Englishman who plots revenge against his mysterious, beautiful cousin, believing that she murdered his guardian. But his feelings become complicated as he finds himself falling under the beguiling spell of her charms. Music: Ursine Vulpine ft Annaca – Wicked Game Trailer Grade: B+

